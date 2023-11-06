Barbra Streisand reveals how she wants to spend her life now in tell-all memoir

Barbra Streisand has recently revealed how she wants to spend her life in highly-anticipated memoir, My Name Is Barbra.



“I want to live life,” said the 81-year-old in a new interview with BBC prior to her memoir release.

Barbra, who is married to actor James Brolin for 25 years, stated, “I want to get in my husband's truck and just wander, hopefully with the children somewhere near us.”

“Life is fun for me when they come over. They love playing with the dogs and we have fun,” she dished.

Barbra mentioned, “I haven't had much fun in my life, to tell you the truth. And I want to have more fun.”

Elsewhere in her interview, Barbra shared how she started with writing her book.

“It was the only way to have some control over my life. This is my legacy. I wrote my story. I don't have to do any more interviews after this,” pointed out Barbra.

Earlier this month, she opened up about narrating the audiobook for her memoir, which explored her childhood, career on the screen and stage and her journey toward stardom.

In her new tell-all book, Barbra wrote she met her now-husband “at a point in my life when I had basically given up on finding someone. And frankly, I was all right with being on my own”.

“I had great friends to keep me company, my work was fulfilling, and I loved my new house in Malibu overlooking the ocean. Maybe you have to be happy with yourself before you can be happy with someone else,” she added.