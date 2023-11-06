Joe Jonas breaks silence on Sophie Turner’s PDA with Peregrine Pearson

File Footage

Joe Jonas has recently broken silence on Sophie Turner’s PDA with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson amid their separation.



Joe’s estranged wife Sophie garnered media attention last weekend after she was spotted kissing Peregrine in Paris despite their divorce battle.

Speaking of the musician’s perspective, the insider told DailyMail.com that Joe believed it’s “too soon for his estranged spouse to be passionately kissing another man in public”.

“Granted it feels a little too soon, he has no control over what Sophie does and can only try to figure out the best co-parenting agenda for them both,” claimed an insider.

The source spilled to the outlet, “And if Sophie wants to galivant and kiss whomever in public, he doesn't really want to play those games.”

“If she is doing this to hurt him, she is not going to hurt him any more than she already has, he will get through it with his chin up,” shared an insider.

While discussing about singer’s love life, the source dished, “Joe would be happy to find love again and do all of that, but that is not even close to what is on the top of his mind as he wants to get on with the divorce and get on with his life.”

The source mentioned, “Joe feels that having his priorities in check and focusing on what is now and what is important is the way to move forward, and that is his obligation to his family and work.”

“What is important for Joe is the well-being of his kids and finishing the tour he is on with his brothers,” added an insider.