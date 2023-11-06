Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez put on a happy face at LACMA Gala, claims expert

Ben Affleck appears “unsmiling” while posing for the camera along with wife Jennifer Lopez at the LACMA Gala.



In the photos clicked by paparazzi, the couple looked stunning on the red carpet at the glitzy event in Los Angeles. However, according to body language expert, Ben didn’t seem happy compared to his “besotted bride”.

Expert told The Mirror, “Ben is actually rubbing off on his wife, who seemed more serious than she normally does.”

“Ben's body language always seems to suggest complex emotions during his PDAs and a dislike of red carpet performances,” explained the body language expert.

Expert continued, “Here Ben looks like a guy going through the motions and this time even the normally pitch-perfect Jen looks a little serious,” noting Ben “stands with his feet splayed and his chest puffed, gazing out into the distance as though thinking of something”.

“Ben’s facial expression looks rigid and unsmiling but when he does look down at his wife and finally cracks a smile, it is a fake-looking teeth-baring gesture that looks like he’s going through the motions rather than a warm, congruent smile of pleasure,” stated the expert.

While discussing about JLo, the expert pointed out, “Part of the problem with these poses is that Jen seems to be mirroring her husband’s level of effort here, rather than working the poses to create her normal look of a besotted bride.”

“Her facial expression is equally unsmiling in some poses and when she does turn her head to use eye contact on Ben, her smile lacks the normal besotted beaming and adoring eye expression,” remarked the expert.

Expert added, “Ben seems to have a short fuse when it comes to press photo-calls or being papped and there are clues recently that Jen might be catching his mood.”