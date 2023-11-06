Alia Bhatt pens sweet birthday wish for daughter Raha: 'Our joy'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating their daughter Raha’s first birthday today i.e. November 6.
Taking to Instagram, Alia shared adorable glimpses of her little bundle of joy without revealing her face.
In the first photo, Raha can be seen smashing a delicious birthday cake with her little hands. The second picture featured Ranbir and Alia holding their daughter’s hand.
Alongside delightful photos, the actress penned a heartfelt note on Raha's special day.
She wrote, "Our joy, our life.. our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away."
"There’s nothing to say only that we’re blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake," she added.
While showering love on her little girl, Bhatt added, "Happy birthday baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself."
Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14, 2022.
The couple welcomed a baby girl named Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022.
