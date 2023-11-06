Prince Harry 'homesick' amid 'challenging' time in LA

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly been finding trouble in navigating his life in LA since breaking away from the royal family.



According to relationship expert Louella Alderson, the Duke of Sussex likely felt out of place adjusting to his new life in Los Angeles where he did not get the treatment that he did as a royal.

"It's understandable that Harry could be feeling adrift in LA, especially since he has spent most of his life in the UK and was a prominent member of the royal family," she told Mirror.

"Moving to a new country can be challenging, even without the added pressure of public scrutiny and media attention."

Alderson added that Prince Harry likely felt homesick as a consequence of his inability to adapt to the lifestyle.

"Harry may also be feeling homesick for his friends and family back in the UK. Being away from loved ones can be tough, and it's natural to miss the familiarity and comfort of home.

"This could make it even more difficult for him to be away from his home country, as a reconciliation with his family may be more difficult from a distance," Louella said.