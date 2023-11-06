Kate Middleton warned of ‘ill-fate’ after becoming Queen Consort

Kate Middleton has been issued a warning regarding her future as the Queen Consort when Prince William will ascend to the throne.

The Princess of Wales is set to be the sixth Queen Catherine in the royal family when her husband will be crowned King, following the death of King Charles.

While the role appears to be intriguing, it is associated with a curse, especially for queens named Catherine, who are doomed to an ill fate.

According to the new book, The Catherine Code by Robert J Casey, of all the queens named Catherine, who came before Kate, they all had to face tragic ends.

“Kate’s five royal namesakes were ill-fated in various ways, and often ill-treated by their husbands,” the book states.

One was abandoned, another beheaded and the third falsely accused of poisoning her husband, the King.

Catherine of Aragon, who was the first wife of Henry VIII, was the daughter of King Ferdinand of Aragon and Queen Isabelle of Castille. Her failure to produce a male heir led to her banishment three years later.

Another wife of Henry VIII named Catherine also had a bleak fate. Catherine Howard, his fourth wife, was beheaded at 19 in the Tower of London for having premarital affairs.

Henry VIII’s sixth and final wife, Catherine Parr, outlived him, but died a year later in childbirth.

Catherine of Braganza was the daughter of King John IV of Portugal and the wife of King Charles II of England, became the target of Protestant extremists and did not have any of her children.

The monarchy saw three other Queen Catherines – Catherine of Lancaster, wife of Henry III, and Catherine of Valois, wife of Henry V.