Khloe Kardashian extends warm birthday wishes to ‘queen’ Kris Jenner

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan who is celebrating her 69th birthday received lovely wishes from her daughter Khloe Kardashian.



Taking to Instagram, Khloe shared several memorable moments spent with Kris, calling her the most "selfless, beautiful, kind, and loving" mommy on the planet.



In a heartfelt lengthy note, the Good American co-founder called the family's momager her best friend, teacher and safe place.

"Life means nothing if you aren’t by my side. You make every moment memorable! Every moment worth savouring. You make life blissful and filled with love!" she added.



While dubbing Kris a queen of their kingdom, Khloe credited her for rightfully raising her and her four sisters as well as their brother Rob Kardashian.



"You are a Queen! My literal Queen who has raised mini Queens and a beautiful King. You built this kingdom and we honour you! I only pray I can leave footprints on peoples souls the way you have," she further penned.



At the end of her heart-warming birthday wish, Khloe sent prayers and wished eternal happiness to her mother.



"Have the happiest birthday my beautiful magical mommy! you are one of one! No one greater, no could ever be greater than you!" the mother-of-two said.

