Slipknot announces departure of drummer Jay Weinberg

Drummer Jay Weinberg departs from SLIPKNOT after a decade of dedication.

SLIPKNOT, the renowned heavy metal band, announced their parting of ways with longtime drummer Jay Weinberg. The band made the official statement via their social media channels on Sunday, November 5.



Expressing their gratitude for Weinberg's unwavering dedication and passion during his ten-year tenure, SLIPKNOT acknowledged the irreplaceable sound, style, and energy that the late Joey Jordison had brought to the band.

However, they also recognized Jay's significant contributions to the band, especially in their last three albums.

In a clear sign of the band's commitment to artistic evolution, they have decided to make a creative decision by bidding farewell to Jay Weinberg.

The statement conveyed their warm wishes for his future endeavors and expressed genuine excitement about what lies ahead.

Jay Weinberg's final performance with SLIPKNOT took place at the Hell & Heaven festival in Toluca, Mexico, on November 3, marking the end of a significant chapter in the band's history.

Jay Weinberg's journey with SLIPKNOT began when he was just a pre-teen, introduced to the band by his father, Max Weinberg, famous for his role in Bruce Springsteen's E STREET BAND and as the bandleader on Conan O'Brien's talk show.

Jay's deep connection with SLIPKNOT led to a remarkable audition opportunity in 2013 as a replacement for Joey Jordison.



Notably, the band initially kept the identities of the musicians playing drums and bass during their tour in 2014, following the release of .5: The Gray Chapter, a secret.



