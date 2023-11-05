At Islamabad rally, Hamas chief says ‘greater Israel dream’ shattered

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh addressing supporters in Doha in this undated image. — AFP

The Palestinian resistance movement has shattered “greater Israel dream” after it launched a massive surprise attack on Israel earlier this month, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said.



He remarked on Sunday while virtually addressing a Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) rally held in Islamabad to express solidarity with Palestinians braving the relentless Israeli bombing of the besieged territory.

He added that Hamas has been fighting the war of the Islamic world and offered sacrifices of thousands of people against Israel.

“The Muslims of the sub-continent resisted the British rule and achieved freedom,” he remarked.

According to the health ministry in the Gaza Strip, at least 9,770 people, including 4,800 children, had been killed in the Palestinian territory since the war with Israel erupted on October 7.

Israeli officials claimed that over 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed in Hamas attacks since the beginning of the conflict.

The Hamas chief also said Pakistan’s position in global conflicts is important and thanked Pakistan for expressing solidarity with the Palestinians. “Palestinians and Kashmiris are still fighting for freedom today.”

Earlier today, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met Ismail Haniyeh and former Hamas chief Khaled Mashal in Qatar.

The JUI-F chief is in the Gulf country where he is expected to reach out to the Arab world leadership to find a way to provide aid to Gaza which has been facing a dire humanitarian crisis due to the ongoing Israeli bombing of the strip following the October 7 attack by Hamas, sources told Geo News.

"The two sides held detailed discussions over the Palestine issue", JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri said while shedding light on the meeting between the veteran politician and Hamas leadership.

"[The JUI-F chief] conveyed condolences and expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine in the wake of Israeli atrocities in Gaza," the statement on Fazl's X account read.

During the meeting, Haniyeh called for Muslims to unite in the face of Israeli aggression. "It is the Muslim Ummah's responsibility to unite against Israeli atrocities."

Meanwhile, Mashal highlighted that the prevalent atrocities in Kashmir and Palestine are a slap in the face of so-called human rights advocates.

The JUI-F chief, while echoing Hamas leadership's views, said that the developed nations have the blood of innocent children and women on their hands.

Mashal appreciated Fazl's efforts for the Palestine cause saying that the JUI-F chief is playing the role of Palestine's ambassador in Pakistan.

Israel's offensive continues

Israel's relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip worsened the humanitarian crisis in the besieged territory.

The Benjamin Netanyahu-led occupation forces have intensified their ground operation and bombardment in Gaza in recent weeks, leaving thousands of Palestinians including children dead.

For its relentless attacks, Israel accuses Hamas of hiding among civilians and has been using this explanation as an excuse when it faces criticism for targeting besieged civilians.

Several countries including Turkey recalled its envoy from Israel, many countries have also cut their diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv, whose forces have besieged Gaza for 17 years.

Global powers, including the United States and the UN, have called on Israel to ensure that civilian casualties are avoided in its continuing pursuit to eliminate Hamas, but to no avail.

The UN is also calling for an immediate ceasefire to allow aid to flow smoothly to the war-torn strip and permit the exchange of hostages.

Israeli PM Netanyahu, however, has ruled out halting his forces' assault on Gaza and stressed that they would continue to pound the Hamas-run enclave.