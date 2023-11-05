Jennifer Lopez joins ‘supportive’ husband Ben Affleck at LACMA Gala

Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck made a stunning appearance at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, presented by Gucci at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday.

The 54-year-old actress wowed in a semi-sheer gold gown, accompanied by the dashing 51-year-old Ben, who looked suave in a sophisticated black tuxedo.

Jennifer's see-through attire showcased her svelte figure, and she completed her elegant look with nude platform heels, a striking ruby necklace, and a gold clutch bag.

The couple seemed as happy as ever, sharing an affectionate moment at the event. The gala, which honoured artist Judy Baca, brought together notable figures from the art, film, fashion, and entertainment industries.

In a recent interview with Vogue to promote her new Beso Balm from JLo Beauty, Jennifer spoke about how Ben encourages her to recognize her self-worth and feel valued, which has made her feel more beautiful and at ease in their relationship than ever before.

Jennifer has been previously married to Marc Anthony and engaged to Alex Rodriguez.