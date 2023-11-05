Alison Hammond beams with pride as son Aidan shines on the DJ decks

Alison Hammond beams with pride as son Aidan shines on the DJ decks during a recent gig.

The 48-year-old This Morning presenter shared an Instagram video on Saturday, showcasing her 18-year-old son Aidan's enthusiastic DJ performance.

Aidan displayed his vibrant dance moves while spinning a remix of That's the Way (I Like It). Wearing his signature aviator-style glasses and headphones, he grooved to the beat, capturing the audience's energy.

Alison stood alongside the DJ decks, capturing her son's performance, and expressed her maternal pride, saying, “Love my Son! That little smile to the camera gets me every time."

Dame Kelly Holmes commented on Aidan's resemblance to Alison, noting, "He has your smile."

Back in February, Alison celebrated her joint 48th and Aidan's 18th birthday with a star-studded party, and she offered a sneak peek of the festivities through an Instagram live stream at the time.