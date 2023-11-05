Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah spotted first time after winning case

Noor Alfallah, Al Pacino's girlfriend, made a glamorous debut in public following a significant victory in a child support dispute.



Page Six reports that on Friday, the 29-year-old, who has a 4-month-old child with the Scarface actor, was seen eating at Nobu in Malibu, California, with her brother Nasser.

The media source got behind-the-scenes photos of the Sony producer donning a black jumper and a baggy white top for the evening, while Nasser wore black pants and a scoop-neck blouse.

The 83-year-old actor was recently ordered by a Los Angeles judge to pay Noor $30,000 every month in child support. In addition, the actor must pay an additional $110,000 in full before the monthly instalments can begin again.

Al Pacino will also be responsible for paying $13,000 for a night nurse, $15,000 annually for an education fund, and any uninsured medical costs.

The Godfather actor and Noor began dating in April 2022, but it was later found that they had been together since the COVID-19 pandemic.