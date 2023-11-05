Taylor Swift fans suggest thrilling theories about singer's outfit

Taylor Swift fans are adamant that the singer's recent ensemble for her Saturday night out in the city with friends is a really lovely homage to the popular US sitcom Friends.



Following the tragic and unexpected loss of Matthew Perry, the Chandler Bing actor, who passed away last weekend at the age of 54 at home in Los Angeles, Friends has been making headlines for the past week.

The cherished actor's funeral transpired on Friday afternoon, and his tearful Friends co-stars were present.

Another person who has been in the news lately is 33-year-old hitmaker Taylor, who released a film about her Eras Tour and just released a version of her 2014 album 1989.

The Red singer and Friends are currently at odds after fans noticed a cute resemblance in the singer's most recent street style attire.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker has never disguised the fact that she enjoys watching Friends. After all, she sang a duet with the sitcom's famous tune Smelly Cat with Lisa Kudrow on stage during the 1989 tour.

"This singer, she’s only ever played in coffee houses before. She’s never played in a big venue like this, so we’ve got to please make her feel welcome," the singer-songwriter said at the time.

And after seeing Taylor out for dinner with four of her pals while sporting a very stylish and modern ensemble, fans are now certain that Taylor has discovered her inner Rachel Green.

The singer was spotted in New York City last night along with Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, Brittany Mahomes, and Selena Gomez.