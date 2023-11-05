Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned to be 'very transparent' over comeback

The Spare author and the former actress have been laying low as of late

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised on not elongating their absence from the public eye.

According to PR expert Renae Smith, while speaking to Daily Express, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex needed to be wary of their plans for their comeback and were told to be ‘very transparent’ over their reason for their absence.

"To execute this strategy effectively, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should be being very transparent about the reasons for their absence, communicate their goals, and ensure that their return aligns with their brand values and goals.

"It's essential to strike a balance between building anticipation and maintaining trust and authenticity to ensure the strategy is perceived as Good PR rather than Bad PR.

"We can almost be certain it’s not an absence because they want to retreat from the public eye - so we can only assume it’s for 'something else'.

"And they must be wary about the rumours that will now circulate and the effect that will have on any plan they have."