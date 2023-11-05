Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on brink of losing $100m Netflix contract

The Spare author and the Suits actress have not been able to make promising content for Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly close to losing their holy grail multi-year, $100million deal with Netflix if they fail to produce content for the streaming giant.

It has since been quiet at camp Sussex with royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams telling Daily Express US that the couple has been walking on thin ice and has been at risk of losing out on their contract.



"There is little doubt the Sussexes are not doing particularly well. They are treading water at the moment.

"There is the possibility Harry could release another book but Spare, with those interviews, has cut them off from the Royal Family and it's perfectly obvious why. The whole thing was proven to be a very bad idea.

"There is that in the background but when the Crown has finished, Netflix might find them more expendable. It ends in December but there are question marks as they haven't given any real clues as to what they plan to do in the future"

So far, since they signed the contract in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex only have their six-part documentary series Harry & Meghan to brag about.

Following its controversial yet successful release, the couple purchased the rights to a New York Times bestselling novel, Meet Me at the Lake, with hopes to bringing it to the small screen for the streaming service.

"They have so far not done anything of real success, bar the six-hour documentary Harry and Meghan, which many found hypocritical because they were obsessed with privacy, though they will reportedly be adapting the romantic novel Meet Me At The Lake.

"So, depending on what success they have, they could lose the contract."