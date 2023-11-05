Why Prince William calls Kate Middleton ‘crazy’ in latest interview?

File footage

Princess Kate, known for her commitment to health and fitness, recently unveiled a hobby that earned her the playful nickname "crazy" from her husband, Prince William.



The Princess of Wales has developed a fondness for cold swimming, a pastime that doesn't quite align with William's preferences. He affectionately refers to her as "crazy" for indulging in this pursuit.

Kate Middleton disclosed this surprising passion during a September episode of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, where she joined William and Princess Anne for a conversation.

The podcast, hosted by Princess Anne's son-in-law, Mike Tindall, provided the platform for this revelation.

In the course of the episode, Princess Kate emphasized the significance of staying physically active, a value she has embraced since her early years. She candidly shared her enthusiasm for cold swimming, shedding light on this current fitness interest.

She said: "The colder, the better. I absolutely love it. Slightly to the point where William's like, 'Catherine, you're crazy.' And it's dark, and it's raining."

While meeting well-wishers in Wales earlier this year, Kate shared that she even had a robe for after her swims, a remark prompted by someone who was wearing a robe to keep warm in the rain.

"She said she wears one of them when she goes cold water swimming,"