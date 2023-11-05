Matthew Perry laid to rest near 'Friends' studio

Matthew Perry rests near 'Friends' studio

On Friday, Matthew Perry was laid to rest at the Forest Lawn Church of the Hills at the Los Angeles Forest Lawn Burial Park during a private burial service.



The Friends star, 54, passed suddenly last week at home. It has been reported that the poignant ceremony concluded with the playing of the duet Don't Give Up by Kate Bush and Peter Gabriel, which was attended by a small group of close friends and family members.

The popular series was filmed for ten seasons at Warner Bros Studios, which is located across from the cemetery.

The majority of the show was produced and filmed at the renowned California studios, however, a large number of the exterior and cityscape shots were taken in New York.

Perry is buried in a cemetery that is home to many famous people. The Hollywood megastars Bette Davis, Stan Laurel, Carrie Fisher, and Marilyn Monroe are among those interred in the cemetery.

In 2009, Brittany Murphy was buried there; in 2013, Paul Walker, actor of Fast & Furious, was buried there; and in 1988, Andy Gibb, the youngest Bee Gee, was buried there.

INXS vocalist Michael Hutchence and actress and Ellen DeGeneres' former partner Anne Heche are among the other deceased celebrities interred in the cemetery.

In the Los Angeles region, there are five Forest Lawns in all. Hubert Eaton established the first, and several locations around the country have copied its unusual open and level design.