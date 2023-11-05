Sonam Kapoor pens sweet birthday note for ‘baby sister’ Khushi Kapoor

File Footage

Sonam Kapoor showered love on the youngest member of Kapoor's girls clan, Khushi Kapoor as the upcoming Bollywood star is celebrating her 23rd birthday today, i.e., November 5.



Taking to Instagram, the fashion queen of B-town penned a sweet birthday wish for Khushi, who is all set to make her acting debut with Netflix movie, The Archies.



Sonam shared an adorable photo of her little sister and wrote, "Happy happy birthday to the youngest baby girl in our clan…love you Sweety @khushi05k."



Moreover, Sonam's father and veteran Indian actor, Anil Kapoor extended his warm birthday wishes to his brother Boney Kapoor's youngest daughter.

"Happy Birthday @khushi05k! This is going to be such an exciting year for you with Archie, and it’s only the beginning," he penned.



Khushi Kapoor’s brother, Arjun Kapoor also dedicated a heart-warming post to the birthday girl.



Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a stunning picture with her sister as he extended his best wishes for her upcoming movie.

He wrote, "I hope & pray this year it allows u to build towards the rest of your life with all the effort & hard work you have put into your first film paying dividends…"

