Kate Middleton had to give up a ‘luxury’ life to become future Queen

Kate Middleton was no stranger to a life of luxury before her royal wedding to Prince William in 2011, but it became a cause of concern to the late Queen Elizabeth.



The late Queen reportedly had some stinging remarks for the Princess of Wales on her vacationing habits which were disagreeable to her role as a working royal.

Royal author Katie Nicholl revealed in her book that when Kate was not with William at Balmoral, the couple would jet off to skiing or holidaying in Mustique. Later on, Kate was even dubbed as ‘Queen of Mustique,’ a title previously held by Princess Margaret.

According to Nicholl, despite being ‘one of the hardest working royals the Queen believed that “such frivolous displays of wealth were unpalatable” especially when Britain was in recession.

“It is Her Majesty’s opinion that if Kate is one day going to be William’s consort, then she needs a proper job. Swanning from one five-star holiday resort to another is not the prerequisite for a young woman possibly destined to be Queen,” the expert shared.

The Queen had also reportedly postponed the announcement of Kate and William’s engagement until “Kate was settled in a career.”

The future Queen was reportedly “stung” by the matriarch’s remarks.

After that, while the Waleses have taken lavish vacations to Jordan and the Caribbean, they have stuck to stays with their children on the Isles of Scilly off the Cornish coast in previous years.