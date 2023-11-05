Priscilla Presley reveals if she will spend Thanksgiving with Riley Keough

Priscilla Presley shed light on the relationship she shares with her granddaughter Riley Keough, five months after they reached a settlement over Lisa Marie Presley’s Graceland estate.

“We are very close. I don’t care what you read in the paper, we are very close,” the ex-wife of Elvis Presley, 78, told fans during a Q&A in Las Vegas on Friday, ahead of the premiere of Sofia Coppola’s film, based on Priscilla’s memoir, Elvis and Me.

Priscilla also shared that they are making an effort to “keep the families together,” despite the “rumours and stuff in the paper that we’re fighting, and it’s not true at all.”

She also went on to reveal that she and Riley are also “having Thanksgiving together.”

“Riley and I have never had any kind of problem,” she continued. “We’re here to support the family and keep the family together.”

Previously, the Daisy Jones & the Six star, 34 told Vanity Fair in an interview that things with her grandmother have “never not been happy.”

She shared, “There was a bit of upheaval, but now everything’s going to be how it was.”

She added, “She’s a beautiful woman, and she was a huge part of creating my grandfather [Elvis’] legacy and Graceland. … It’s a big responsibility she has tried to take on. None of that stuff has really ever been a part of our relationship prior. She’s just been my grandma.”