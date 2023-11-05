Britney Spears’ memoir receives criticism for inaccuracies amid its success

Britney Spears appeared to receive some criticism on her new memoir over inaccuracies by the ex-fiancée of her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

In her newly-released memoir, The Woman In Me, the Grammy-winning musician, 41, has dropped many bombshell revelations about her past relationships.

In case of Federline, whom she married for two years and shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, Spears stated that she “had no idea” that Federline was engaged to a pregnant Shar Jackson at the time.

Jackson was in a relationship with Federline for two years when he met Spears for the first time in April 2004. Federline was acting as a stepfather to Jackson’s two older children, and they shared a daughter, Kori.

Spears and Federline married in September of that year but divorced in July 2007.

The Toxic singer wrote, “I had no idea until after we’d been together for a while, and someone told me, ‘You know he has a new baby, right?’”

However, the Moesha star disputed the claims to The Daily Mail that Spears was fully aware of her pregnancy with Federline’s second child, Kaleb, and was at the hospital at the time of the birth.

Jackson said that the singer was sat outside in a blacked-out SUV in the hospital parking lot for two hours during the birth. After that, Federline and Spears left her at the hospital with the baby, leaving her feeling “betrayed and crushed.”

She maintained that Spears was no stranger to her as they ran in same circles. Jackson also revealed that Federline “agreed to figure it out” when she learned of his cheating but continued to pursue his relationship with Spears. She recalled being in a “state of disbelief.”

While Jackson bears no ill will towards either of the two, she described Spears and Federline’s romance as “fantasy for both of them.”