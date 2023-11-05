Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo put a united front one year after singer’s affair scandal

Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo put on a loved-up display as they attended the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday.

The couple, who welcomed their third child, a son, in January this year, posed on the red carpet ahead of the music event at Barclays Center in New York City.

The Maroon 5 frontman, 44, was dressed in a grey trench coat over denim shirt and black trousers. Meanwhile, the former Victoria’s Secret model donned a belted black maxi dress with matching boots and an embellished leather jacket with green and gold embroidery.

The cosy display comes almost a year after the She Will Be Loved singer was caught in a cheating scandal, just after Prinsloo had confirmed her third pregnancy with the singer.

Multiple women alleged that Levine had inappropriate relationships with them. TikTok model Sumner Stroh claimed that they had a year-long affair, while he was married.

The couple, who wed in 2014, also share daughters Gio Grace, 5, and Dusty Rose, 7, apart from 10-month-old son.

Levine then issued a statement claiming he “used poor judgment” for flirting with other women but denied having an affair with any of them.

He said, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”