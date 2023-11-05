Kim Kardashian captures Chicago and Psalm's spooky cuteness

Kim Kardashian, the renowned reality TV personality, delighted her Instagram followers on Saturday by sharing a series of charming photos featuring her youngest children, five-year-old daughter Chicago and four-year-old son Psalm.

The siblings showcased their Halloween spirit by donning a variety of costumes, much to the joy of their doting mother.



In the first two snaps, Kim's youngest child took on the persona of Leonardo from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as they ventured into a haunted house.

The Halloween fun didn't stop there, as Kim's second son made a costume change, transforming into a brave little fireman complete with a cardboard fire engine.

As she posted these heartwarming snapshots, Kim referred to her children as "the cutest," underlining the joy she finds in celebrating special moments with her little ones.

Her third child, Chicago, made a bewitching choice in an all-white outfit, charmingly referred to as a 'little ghost' by her doting mother.



Later, Chicago switched it up and donned cat ears and feline-inspired face paint, sharing quality sibling time with her younger brother, Psalm.

Kim Kardashian, a dedicated entrepreneur, is the proud mother of four children, including North, 10, and Saint, seven, in addition to Chicago and Psalm.

Her former husband, Kanye West, and she welcomed North in June 2013, marking the beginning of their family journey.

The couple continued to expand their family with the arrivals of Saint in 2015, Chicago in 2018, and Psalm in 2019.

The youngest two children were welcomed into the world via surrogacy.

However, Kim and Kanye's marital journey took a turn when they separated in 2021, with their divorce being officially finalized in the following year.



