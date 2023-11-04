Here’s Phillip Schofield special plans for Christmas

Phillip Schofield is reportedly making plans to celebrate Christmas with his wife, Stephanie Lowe, and their two daughters.

The 61-year-old former This Morning host is reportedly enthusiastic about spending quality time with Steph, 59, and their children, Molly, 30, and Ruby, 27, during the holiday season.

Phillip had previously offered an apology to Steph, who had stood by him after he publicly came out as gay in 2020, following his admission of having an affair with a younger male colleague from This Morning.

Now, Phillip and Steph are said to be on 'better terms' with a source claiming it is 'natural' for them to spend Christmas as a family, according to Entertainment Daily.

The source reportedly told Woman's Own: 'Christmas is all about spending time with the people you love. While Phil and Steph are no longer together in the traditional sense, there's still a lot of love between them.

Phil spends a lot of time with his family, which includes Steph, so it's natural that they'd spend the big day together.'

Despite separating from his wife after coming out as gay in 2020, the couple have not yet filed for divorce.

In May, Phillip apologised to Steph after confessing to having an 'unwise but not illegal' relationship with a younger male This Morning colleague and previously denied the affair when asked about it by his agent.