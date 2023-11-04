Taylor Swift hangs with Phoebe Bridgers amid Travis Kelce's 'in love' confession

Taylor Swift went out for dinner in New York City, but not with Travis Kelce, rather it was her Pheobe Bridegers.



Taylor showed up at Greenwich Village's renowned Minetta Tavern last night to have dinner with Bridgers, while Kelce was getting ready for a football match in Germany.

Wearing a tan sweater, brown dress pants, and chunky heels, Taylor looked chic in her fall wardrobe. Because of her all-black outfit and her striking silver hair, Phoebe stood out from the crowd.

Taylor and Phoebe indulged in baked oysters and foie gras amouse bouche, as later revealed by Minetta Tavern owner Keith McNally to the media. Taylor, according to McNally, "really liked" the foie Gras.

"I was near the table when Taylor Swift ate the oyster and she opened her eyes and said “my god!” … she really liked it!" he shared to Instagram, adding that the pair also shared "scallops."



According to McNally the pair was at the restaurant “until around 12:15.”

Taylors outing with Pheobe Bridgers comes after the singers boyfriend gushed about her in during a press conference in Frankfurt, confessing that he is “in love.”

He also said that he wants to keep his “personal relationship personal.”