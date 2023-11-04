Matthew Perry's closest friend Briana Brancato shares touching post

File Footage

Following the burial of Friends star Matthew Perry, his 34-year-old assistant and best friend, Briana Brancato, posted a heartfelt message on Friday night.



She shared an image on her Instagram Stories featuring an outdoor fire heater burning under a tree at Hotel Bel-Air.

She captioned the upload: 'Peaceful,' after what has no doubt been an incredibly traumatic time for the personal assistant.

Matthew revealed his close and loving – but platonic – relationship with the woman who was his personal assistant in his autobiography last year.

In the book, the actor revealed one of his closest, years-long relationships was with – though he never named her, only describing her under the pseudonym 'Erin'.

He said she was his 'best friend', that she 'saved my life' and that she even sat by his bedside every night for five months as he recovered from an exploded colon, and featured her in vivid, touching scenes in both the first and final chapters.

The late Friends actor said his relationship with his assistant never turned romantic, but that she quickly became one of his closest companions.

In his autobiography, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew said he met 'Erin' several years ago when she worked in a rehab clinic he was attending.