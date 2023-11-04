Lisa Vanderpump ‘hopes’ Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky workout marital issues

Lisa Vanderpump saddened over Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s seperation

Lisa Vanderpump expressed sadness over Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s seperation, and “hopes” for a “solution” in their marriage.



During BravoCon 2023 on Friday, the Vanderpump Rules star expressed in an interview to Page Six, stating that she finds it "saddening" to see, Mauricio Umansky, and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills favorite going through a difficult time in their marraige.

“I know there was a lot of love between them. There really was, and there probably still is,” she supposed.

“So I think it saddens me to see anybody that’s been together that long [break up] because marriage is hard.”

“And I hope they can kind of get through this and facilitate some kind of [solution], you know,” she added.

Richards, 54, and Umanksy, 53, tied the knot in January 1997 and share three biological daughters, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

Richards is also mother to Farrah Brittany, 34, with her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie.

The Buying Beverly Hills realtor first denied breakup rumors before admitting they had split on September 29. However, she again later changed backed down from her statement.

“We’re struggling. We’ve been very open about it,” Umansky told Page Six Oct. 4.

“We’re separated [but] we’re not throwing in the towel yet.”