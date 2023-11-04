Kenya Moore wants to be divorced, 'single' before 2024

Kenya Moore expects divorce from Marc Daly before 2024

Kenya Moore is manifesting becoming “single” before new year after her divorce from Marc Daly being dragged out since filed in May 2021.



When asked about her ongoing battle during the Bravo show’s BravoCon 2023 panel on Friday The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 52, said, "Yes, [there’s been] some movement."

"We had a court hearing and then got on the trial calendar, so were going to go to trial, and then we got bumped off the trial calendar. I can’t make this stuff up," she added.

Moore attened the panel with co-stars Kandi Burruss, Shereé Whitfield, Sanya Richards-Ross and Marlo Hampton besides her.

"I’m saying it right now: I will be single and divorced before 2024," she said.

Moore, who shares a 4-year-old daughter Brooklyn from her estranged husband Marc Daly, filed for divorce after nearly four years of marriage in May 2021.

Bravolebrity revealed earlier this year why her divorce is taking longer than it is supposed to, saying that the couple not signing a prenuptial agreement is the main reason.

"No prenup, so yeah, unfortunately," she told TMZ.

during the RHOA Season 14 reunion last year, The Dancing With the Stars alum called her divorce a "standstill."

"He’s not asking for anything at this point," she said at that time. "It’s just at a standstill, so until we get a trial date or settle, it’s still going to continue to go on."