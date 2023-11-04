Kris Jenner rocks knee high boots while out with daughter Kim Kardashian

 
Kris also is mom to Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian, plus Kendall and Kylie Jenner

By Christina Harrold
November 04, 2023
Kris Jenner looked every inch the stylish mom as she stepped out with her daughter Kim Kardashian for her son Saint's basketball game on Friday.

Reality TV star Kim, 43, and her 67-year-old mother and manager Kris arrived at the sporting event in a party bus, joined by the 7-year-old and his friends.

Kim flaunted her abs and slim waist in a cropped white tank top paired with high-waisted black cargo pants cinched with a tie belt.

She accessorized with oversized black aviator-style sunglasses and opted for a sleek bun hairstyle, forgoing her usual hair extensions. Her petite frame received a boost with black stiletto heels, and she carried a spacious white Louis Vuitton bag adorned with the brand's multicolor emblem.

Kris showcased her legs in a tan button-up shirt dress, complemented by brown suede over-the-knee boots. She added a touch of elegance with a tie, and her cream-coloured backpack served as a purse.

Kris — who in addition to Kim is mom to Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian, plus Kendall and Kylie Jenner — added a tie to her timeless look.

She carried a small, quilted leather, cream-coloured backpack as her purse.

