Friends stars grieve together at Matthew Perry funeral service: pics

On Friday, Friends co-stars gathered outside the church where Matthew Perry was laid to rest.

Jennifer Aniston, 54; Lisa Kudrow, 60; Courteney Cox, 59; and David Schwimmer, 57, all dressed in black suits, came together to bid their final farewells to late 54-year-old actor at the Forest Lawn cemetery in Los Angeles after an hour-long ceremony.

Matt LeBlanc, 56, later joined them outside the church and engaged in conversations with well-wishers. Perry's mother, Suzanne Morrison, 84, and stepfather, Keith Morrison, 76, both from Dateline, were also present at the private event, along with his father, John Perry, 82, with Keith Morrison serving as one of the pallbearers.

An onlooker told DailyMail.com: 'Ms Aniston was one of the first to arrive. She kept herself to herself. This is a high profile gathering.'

The cemetery is opposite Warner Bros Studios, where Friends was filmed for 10 seasons, and is the final resting place of a galaxy of Hollywood stars - among them Carrie Fisher, Bette Davis, Stan Laurel, Buster Keaton, INXS frontman Michael Hutchence and Anne Heche.

On Monday, Aniston and the rest of the cast - Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow - issued a statement describing their shock and sadness.

Photo credits: DailyMail





'We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,' the cast said in a joint statement on Monday.

'There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

'In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

'For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.'

Perry's cause of death remains unconfirmed, but initial toxicology reports found that there was no meth or fentanyl in his system when he drowned.