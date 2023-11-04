US host asks UK to 'take Harry, Meghan back'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have become sick to Americans, have been urged to return to the UK amid backlash in the US.



Popular Christianity podcast host Dr Taylor Marshall spoke about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, asking the UK to "take them back".

In a scathing attack on Harry and Meghan, Marshall revealed the bitter truth about the California-based couple's popularity in America, admitting that "deep down" Americans have an interest in royal affairs, meaning that they are invested in issues relating to the Sussexes, who are currently living in Montecito with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Marshall was asked by GB News host Mark Dolan about King Charles III's younger son Harry and his wife Meghan "making a lot of headlines" in the US. In response, the podcast host begged for the UK to "take them back."

Meghan and Harry stepped back from the royal duties at the start of 2020 and relocated to the US, where the couple signed multi-million- dollar deals with streaming giants an spilled things about their time in the palace in Netflix documentary.

Harry and Meghan - who have been at loggerheads with the royal family for some time - made several serious allegations against the royal family in their explosive interview with renowned TV host Oprah Winfrey months after their exit from the royal family.



Their stunts, in beginning, attracted massive attention from Americans and other people. However, now, it seems as Americans are sick of them and their repeated narrative and want them to go back to the UK.