Shah Rukh Khan unveils Dunki posters featuring Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu

Shah Rukh Khan, who recently celebrated his star-studded 58th birthday, unveiled two new posters of his highly anticipated movie, Dunki.

In the first shared poster, Shah Rukh could be seen in an interesting avatar with co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.



The second poster featured the Pathaan actor and Pannu in traditional attires as they appeared confused while looking for a way in a desert.



"Hum bilkul usi tarah dikh rahe hain jaise Raju sir ne apne "Ullu ke patthon" ko imagine kiya tha…. Inke baare mein bahot kuch share karna abhi baaki hai… (We are looking just the way Rajkumar Hirani had envisioned us. There is a lot more that has to be shared about them)," the B-town superstar wrote in the caption.

Earlier, on November 2, Shah Rukh delighted his fans with the first teaser of Dunki.

The Jawan actor uploaded a video on his Instagram account and wrote, "A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home!"



"A heart-warming story by a heart-warming storyteller. It’s an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us," he further added.



While revealing the movie's release date, he wrote, "#Dunki releases worldwide in cinemas this Christmas 2023."



Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the comedy-drama movie also features Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vicky Kaushal.

