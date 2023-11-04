Russell Brand charged with alleged sexual assault on Arthur set

Russell Brand has recently been charged with sexual assaulting a female extra on the set of 2010 movie Arthur in a new civil lawsuit filed in the United States.



The woman, who filed lawsuit against the actor in the New York Supreme Court, called as Jane Doe shared, she wanted to take legal action without revealing her name as she still is working in the entertainment industry.

In the documents submitted in the court, Doe alleged that Brand “appeared intoxicated, smelled of alcohol and was carrying a bottle of vodka on set” before the assault.

It’s also said that Brand exposed his private part to the victim “in full view of the cast and crew”.

“The sexual assault happened later that same day when I was in the bathroom,” read the affidavit.

Doe also claimed in the document, “Brand entered after me and assaulted me, as a member of the production crew guarded the door from outside.”

“As a result of the sexual abuse, I suffered and continue to suffer extreme embarrassment, shame, and fear. I am concerned that if my identity becomes known publicly in relation to this sexual abuse claim, that embarrassment, shame and fear will be significantly worsened,” said Doe in her proclamation.

Doe added, “Since this case involves a celebrity, I am also concerned that it will be of interest to a lot of people, which would only further exacerbate those feelings of embarrassment, shame and fear, leading to irreparable harm to my mental health.”

Meanwhile, Warner Bros Pictures was also named as a defendant in the case along with other companies involved in the movie’s production.

According to Reuters, British police said this is the first lawsuit to be brought court against Brand.