Ranveer Singh serenades Deepika Padukone at Shah Rukh Khan’s bash: Watch

File Footage

Ranveer Singh dedicated a romantic song to his wife Deepika Padukone at the star-studded 58th birthday bash of Bollywood’s megastar, Shah Rukh khan.

The Simmba actor turned a DJ for the party as he can be seen singing and grooving to King Khan’s popular songs.



In the viral video, Ranveer was seen singing Shah Rukh’s songs Lungi Dance from Chennai Express and Chaleya from Jawan.



Moreover, the actor who often adores his wife publicly, sang a love track Aana Mere Pyar Ko for Deepika from Shah Rukh’s film, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.



The Bajirao Mastani actress responded to her husband’s sweet gesture by singing a song with him.



On November 2, Shah Rukh Khan hosted a lavish birthday party to celebrate the success of his two blockbuster movies, Pathaan and Jawan.



From Kareena Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, the B-town A-listers graced the extravagant event of Khan which took place at his house in Mumbai.