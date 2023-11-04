Kris Jenner’s heart-touching birthday post for Kendall Jenner irks fans

File Footage

Kris Jenner’s heartfelt birthday tribute for her daughter Kendall Jenner sparked a controversy as the momager didn’t include the model’s actual father Bruce (now known as Caitlyn Jenner) in her post.



Taking to Instagram, Kris penned an emotional note for her "talented" and "thoughtful" daughter Kenny, Kendall’s nick name.

"Your smile is so bright and your energy is contagious and you make everyone you talk to feel like they are the only person in the room," she wrote.



The head of the Kardashians-Jenner clan admired her daughter’s qualities, saying, she has the biggest heart and she is so compassionate and caring to everyone.



While showering praise on her daughter, Kris added, "You are such a special and amazing daughter, sister, auntie, and friend and I am beyond blessed that God chose me to be your Mommy."



In the end of her sweet note, Kris extended her love for Kendall, writing, "I love you soooo much my beautiful girl."



However, the 67-year-old socialite's tributary post for her daughter didn't receive warm response online as she added Robert Kardashian's picture with Kendall, instead of the model's real father Bruce (now known as Caitlyn Jenner).

One fan wrote, "Girl you know Caitlin is the one that needs to be in the post."