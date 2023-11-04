Priscilla Presley says Graceland is in Riley Keough’s ‘capable’ hands: ‘I trust her’

Priscilla Presley believes Graceland is in capable hands of her granddaughter Riley Keough, after the two came to a settlement in May this year.

The ex-wife of Elvis Presley, 77, appeared in an interview for TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored, in which she touched up on the topic of King of Rock ‘n’ Rolls’ estate.

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress, 34, was named the sole trustee of late mother Lisa Marie Presley’s estate, after Priscilla had contested her daughter’s will.

“I think Riley will be great,” Priscilla told Morgan. “She has asked me a few things about what to do and we’ll talk about, like, I want to help her with Graceland. I mean, she has her own career as well and [is] doing so well.”

Priscilla has also been offered the role of an advisor to the affairs for an undisclosed monthly salary and a one-time million-dollar lump-sum amount in the settlement.

While the grandmother and granddaughter duo were seemingly at odds over the legal drama but Priscilla shared she and Riley had “always been close” and “gotten along” while trying to figure out Lisa Marie’s will.

“She’s got a great head on her shoulders,” Priscilla said. “We’ve had many talks. I trust her, I believe she’s capable of taking on some, especially some things at Graceland, when we have to be there in person and together — or just her.”

Previously, Riley also expressed similar sentiments with her grandmother in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“Things with Grandma will be happy. They’ve never not been happy,” Riley said. “She was a huge part of creating my grandfather’s legacy and Graceland. He was the love of her life.”

She added, “Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy.”