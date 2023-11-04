Kate Bush gives a pass to Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Kate Bush is not going to attend an event despite getting induction herself.



Along with Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, and the Spinners, Bush—who hasn't performed live since 1979—is scheduled for inclusion.

OnDisney+, the show will premiere live and on demand at 5:00 PM Pacific Time and 8:00 PM Eastern. Apple Music 1 offers live audio streaming.

Bush expressed her gratitude for being inducted in a post on her website, but she did not provide a rationale for absence. It has long been assumed that she suffers from minor agoraphobia and dislikes flying.

Bush experienced a bit of a career comeback last year after the Netflix blockbuster Stranger Things used her 1985 song Running Up That Hill.

There are currently 228 million views on YouTube on the song.

“I am completely blown away by this huge honour – an award that sits in the big beating heart of the American music industry,” she wrote on her website.

“Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. I never imagined I would be given this wonderful accolade.”

“Last year was such a surprisingly successful time for my track Running Up That Hill and I’m sure that a lot of you who’ve voted me in to the RRHOF also drove that track up the charts. Thank you! I’m afraid I won’t be able to attend the ceremony tonight, but for me the real honour is knowing that you felt I deserved it,” she added.

“The RRHOF has welcomed me into the most extraordinary rostrum of overwhelming talent.”

Recalling “growing up” idolizing “Elton John,” the singer wrote on how she “poured over his music, longed to be able to play piano like him and longed to write songs that could move people in the way his work moved me.”

She continued “That little girl in South East London could never have dreamed she’d be sharing the event tonight with Bernie Taupin, Elton’s writing partner, an incredible lyricist who inspired me to keep writing songs – to keep trying. Congratulations Bernie! Congratulations to everyone who is being inducted tonight!”

Bush called “music” the “core” of who she is and, like “all musicians, being on the journey of trying to create something musically interesting is rife with feelings of doubt and insecurity.”

“I’m only five foot three, but today I feel a little taller.”