Tori Spelling shops for sultry lingerie post revenge kiss with Ryan Cramer amid split

Tori Spelling's lingerie shopping twist amid Dean McDermott split.

Tori Spelling's life took an unexpected turn as the 90210 alum, was spotted embarking on a steamy lingerie shopping adventure.

Following a recent revenge kiss with Ryan Cramer in the midst of her split from husband Dean McDermott, Tori ventured into the world of R-rated apparel.



Her quest for sensuous undergarments led her to the enticing aisles of Soma Intimates and Victoria's Secret, tucked away in a mall in Thousand Oaks, California, last Thursday.

It was there that she stumbled upon an exceptionally racy set of lingerie – a glittering gold ensemble that left very little to the imagination.

Intrigued, Tori couldn't resist reaching for the provocative lingerie, carefully examining its alluring details.

As she emerged from her shopping spree, there was a sense of victorious allure about her.

She was captured in a passionate kiss with advertising CEO Ryan Cramer during a romantic LA date night.

Tori appeared happier than ever as she locked lips with Cramer, who serves as the CEO of Santa Monica-based agency Neuron Syndicate Inc.



Their public display of affection included tender embraces in the street, hand-holding, and sharing a car together after a night out at LA hotspot Level 8.



