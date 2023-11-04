Megan Fox steps out in unconventional attire with beau Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox touched down in Sao Paolo, Brazil alongside her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly on Thursday.

The 37-year-old actress who rocked a Kill Bill-themed Halloween costume, opted for a bright pink tracksuit featuring flared pants, an oversized hoodie, and white sneakers as she arrived at Guarulhos airport.

Concealing her identity with dark sunglasses and attempting to shield her face with a copy of "Illusions" by Richard Bach, the Mortal Kombat 1 voice actress maintained a low profile.

Her blood-red nail polish made a striking statement. Machine Gun Kelly complemented her look in a pastel pink hoodie and maintained his anonymity with a cap and glasses.

MGK was scheduled to play the Allianz Parque Saturday night in Sao Paolo, according to his website.