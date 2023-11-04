Megan Fox steps out in unconventional attire with beau Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox touched down in Sao Paolo, Brazil alongside her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly on Thursday.
The 37-year-old actress who rocked a Kill Bill-themed Halloween costume, opted for a bright pink tracksuit featuring flared pants, an oversized hoodie, and white sneakers as she arrived at Guarulhos airport.
Concealing her identity with dark sunglasses and attempting to shield her face with a copy of "Illusions" by Richard Bach, the Mortal Kombat 1 voice actress maintained a low profile.
Her blood-red nail polish made a striking statement. Machine Gun Kelly complemented her look in a pastel pink hoodie and maintained his anonymity with a cap and glasses.
MGK was scheduled to play the Allianz Parque Saturday night in Sao Paolo, according to his website.
Dolly Parton shares her thoughts on releasing rock album in a new interview
King Charles forced to pull out of key royal event to attend World Climate Action Summit at COP28
Kourtney already has three children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick
Matthew Perry wanted to reunite with his co-star 'to make a movie about his life' before his death
Matthew Perry died in late October in LA home at the age of 54, media report
Royal family thanks everyone who welcomed The King and Queen to Nairobi and Mombasa