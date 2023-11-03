Charley Webb adds fuel to split rumours from husband with THIS latest move

Charley Webb appears to add further fuel to split rumours from her husband Matthew Wolfenden in her latest outing.

The Emmerdale star, 35, was seen arriving at the Theatre Royal in Norwich, on Thursday and looked downcast as she moved her wedding rings to her right-hand

It comes as her husband Matthew Wolfenden, 43, unfollowed Charley on social media amid reports they are 'living separate lives' after 15 years and three kids together.

At some points during her walk, Charlie kept her hands covered by the long sleeves of her grey mini dress.

Charley - who is currently starring in a stage production of Quiz teamed her knitted dress with black tights and trainers, while layering up with a brown aviator jacket and carrying her belongings in a Chanel cross-body bag.

An insider told The Sun: 'Charley and Matthew were in very different places in their lives when they first got together.

'Three kids later and with new careers in the mix, everything has changed and perhaps they are no longer the unit they once were.'