Pamela Anderson shares her honest views about not wearing makeup

Pamela Anderson is sharing her honest opinion about not wearing makeup as she finds it 'freeing' to go makeup-free to events.

The Baywatch star, 56, was previously spotted at Paris Fashion Week, September barefaced, embracing her natural beauty.

At that point, she also revealed that going to the shows barefaced was not planned, she did experience feeling free.

As of now speaking to PEOPLE about her decision to go without makeup she revealed the most fun part about getting older is that she doesn't 'have to be cool.'

She explained: 'Chasing youth is futile. All we can do is embrace who we are at the moment we are in, and be okay with where our feet stand right now.'

The Barb Wire star went on to clarify that she's not shunning makeup completely but explained she simply doesn't 'want to play the game', revealing it feels great to look in the mirror and be 'OK just like this'.