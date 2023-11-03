Pamela Anderson shares her honest views about not wearing makeup 

Pamela Anderson is sharing her honest opinion about not wearing makeup as she finds it 'freeing' to go makeup-free to events.
The Baywatch star, 56, was previously spotted at Paris Fashion Week, September barefaced, embracing her natural beauty.
At that point, she also revealed that going to the shows barefaced was not planned, she did experience feeling free.
As of now speaking to PEOPLE about her decision to go without makeup she revealed the most fun part about getting older is that she doesn't 'have to be cool.'
She explained: 'Chasing youth is futile. All we can do is embrace who we are at the moment we are in, and be okay with where our feet stand right now.'
The Barb Wire star went on to clarify that she's not shunning makeup completely but explained she simply doesn't 'want to play the game', revealing it feels great to look in the mirror and be 'OK just like this'.
Taylor Swift is enjoying attention she's been getting with Travis Kelce after being low-key with Joe Alwyn for six years
The beloved actor has died at the age of 54
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to heal the 'wounds' of King Charles
Jungkook will be coming to the show on November 6
Jisoo will be essaying the role of Young Joo from a novel written by Han Sang-woon
Haley Lu Richardson reveals why she penned her thoughts on social media back in JULY