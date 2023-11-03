 
close
Friday November 03, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > Entertainment

Pamela Anderson shares her honest views about not wearing makeup

Pamela Anderson was spotted makeup-free at Paris Fashion Week, in September

By Christina Harrold
November 03, 2023
Pamela Anderson shares her honest views about not wearing makeup
Pamela Anderson shares her honest views about not wearing makeup 

Pamela Anderson is sharing her honest opinion about not wearing makeup as she finds it 'freeing' to go makeup-free to events.

The Baywatch star, 56, was previously spotted at Paris Fashion Week, September barefaced, embracing her natural beauty.

At that point, she also revealed that going to the shows barefaced was not planned, she did experience feeling free.

As of now speaking to PEOPLE about her decision to go without makeup she revealed the most fun part about getting older is that she doesn't 'have to be cool.'

She explained: 'Chasing youth is futile. All we can do is embrace who we are at the moment we are in, and be okay with where our feet stand right now.'

The Barb Wire star went on to clarify that she's not shunning makeup completely but explained she simply doesn't 'want to play the game', revealing it feels great to look in the mirror and be 'OK just like this'. 

Copyright © 2023. The News International, All Rights Reserved | Contact Us | Authors