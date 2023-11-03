BTS member Jungkook set to make solo appearance on The Tonight Show

BTS bandmember Jungkook will come on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 6

BTS member Jungkook is set to make his solo debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In a teaser clip posted on the show’s official X page, it showed host Jimmy Fallon unveiling the K-pop star as the guest for the November 6 show.

While the heartthrob has appeared on the show with his fellow bandmates in the past, this would be the first time Jungkook would make his appearance solo.

Fans flocked to the comments section to express their excitement over Jungkook's appearance.

"THIS IS GONNA BE ONE OF THE BEST DAYS OF NOVEMBER OR MAY WE SAY KOOVEMBER. Jimmy, please tell Jungkook how loved he is by all of us and how happy we are to live this Golden era with him!" one fan said.

"Let's go Jungkook!!!" another chimed in.

Not only will he be chatting up with this fans, Jungkook will also be performing on the show.

His appearance will come after the release of his first solo album Golden on November 3.

Take a look:



