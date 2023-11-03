Abigail Breslin files lawsuit against Aaron Eckhart over unprofessional behaviour

Abigail Breslin has recently claimed she was scared to be alone with Classified co-star Aaron Eckhart.



In a new lawsuit filed by the Little Miss Sunshine star, Abigail alleged Aaron had “aggressive, demeaning, and unprofessional behaviour on set, after which she distanced herself from him”.

The suit stated, “During the course of filming, the entire production almost ground to a halt when Abigail advised the production of Aaron’s alleged behaviour, which she insisted placed her at various times in peril.”

Abigail clarified she was not going to be with Aaron and reportedly wrote a letter to SAG-AFTRA describing her “fears” and “blasting Aaron’s behaviour”.

However, movie producers took legal action against Abigail for not signing contract for the release of the movie.

The production team shared they did their own investigation after her allegations, which they found “no evidence in support to Abigail’s wild, hysterical, and imaginary claims against Aaron”.

"Abigail refused to be alone in several scenes with Aaron and costly accommodations had to be made by the production to accommodate her demands or else she would not continue to perform her contractual obligations,” explained the production team in the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Abigail’s team has asked for $35,000 as a condition of finishing the paperwork, which the production team considered as “extortion” while suing Abigail for at least $80,000 in damages.