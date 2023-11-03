Priscilla Presley’s son reveals his mother never saved Tom Cruise’ acting career

Priscilla Presley’s son Navarone Garibaldi Garcia has recently denied speculations saying his mother never ever saved Tom Cruise's movie career in 2006.



Aaron Smith-Levin spoke to Garcia and discussed about Viacom's then-chairman, Sumner M. Redstone, who announced Paramount Pictures was ending its 14-year relationship with the Cruise’s production company almost 30 years ago.

Smith-Levin noted Presley was allegedly the one who brought Cruise back in entertainment industry.

Redstone told The Wall Street Journal at the time, "As much as we like Tom Cruise personally, we thought it was wrong to renew his deal. His recent conduct has not been acceptable to Paramount."

After this statement, Cruise’s representative rejected dismissal news in the past despite Paramount and Redstone were distancing themselves from the actor due to his "antics".

It was reported that Presley was the one who saved Cruise’s career.

However, Garcia stated that the claim his mother saved Cruise’s career was "baseless".

"I don't think my mom likes Tom Cruise very much," remarked Garcia.

Elsewhere in the interview, Garcia mentioned that his mother exited from Scientology between 2012-2013 after her daughter and his late half-sister, Lisa Marie, had a showdown with Miscavige in Florida.

Presley’s rep however rejected the claim that she left Scientology in 2017.

When questioned about his mother’s rep statement, Garcia pointed out, "I think she might be a little bit afraid [of the church's reaction]. During her time as a Scientologist, she was treated as a very high-profile member."