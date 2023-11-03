Shilpa Shetty feels ‘proud’ of husband Raj Kundra’s acting debut

Shilpa Shetty gushes over her husband Raj Kundra as he makes his acting debut

Shilpa Shetty showered love and praise on her husband Raj Kundra as he made his acting debut with a release of UT69, a film based on the alleged pornography-related case filed against him in 2021.



As per reports, the movie depicts Kundra’s real life experiences when he was put behind bars due to the allegations of creating and distributing adult films through different applications.

The renowned B-town actress took to her Instagram and penned a loving appreciation note for her better half in order to celebrate his debut film’s release.

"I know I say many things… but, this is something I want you to remember! YOU are special & brave, and I am soooo proud of you," she wrote with a clip shared from the film featuring her husband's emotional scene.

Shetty admired her husband's courage for embracing life's difficult journey with positivity, faith and patience.



The actress highlighted the strong message behind Kundra's newly released movie as it "celebrates the human spirit and shows how one can turn adversities into strength."



The mother-of-two extended her warm wishes for the movie’s success and gushed over her husband's natural acting skills.

"It’s a slice of your life, @onlyrajkundra, and you have put your life into it. Wishing you all only the very best. As an actor, you are a natural!," she penned.