Meghan Markle inches close to new multi-million dollar 'make or break' deal

The Suits actress has reportedly been in talks with a audio streaming giant

Meghan Markle is reportedly on the cusp of bagging a 'multi-million dollar' deal which could dictate her "Hollywood dream".

According to US Weekly’s Christina Garibaldi, the Duchess of Sussex was seemingly inching closer on a contract with Audible, a direct competitor of her former podcast partner Spotify whom she parted ways after 'creative differences'.

She said: "Since parting ways with Spotify, she's said to be inching closer towards signing on the dotted line for a multi-million dollar contract with Amazon's podcast production partner, Audible."

Garibaldi said that Audible may reconsider their deal owing to Meghan's past with Spotify, which she notably could not make successful projects for.



"The new venture has the power to make or break her Hollywood dream. Word of mouth is spreading that is will lead to a huge payout even bigger than the millions Spotify splashed out and she's thrilled to be in the company of Michelle and Barack Obama who signed a deal with them back in 2022.

"I'm still hesitant about this and whether or not Audible would want to sign something like this considering how terrible the deal with Spotify went, maybe podcasting isn't in her future."