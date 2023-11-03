Is Suki Waterhouse expecting? Baby bump spotted on LA hike with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse sparks pregnancy speculation during hike with Robert Pattinson in LA.

Suki Waterhouse during a recent outing in Los Angeles, the versatile 31-year-old talent, caught the eye of onlookers as she appeared to display what could be a pregnancy bump.

She was accompanied by her long-time partner Robert Pattinson, during a casual hike on a Wednesday.

This sighting followed their appearance at a gala in Los Angeles just a week ago, where the couple radiated affection.

Up to this point, neither Suki nor Robert, who have shared a private and enduring relationship for five years, has made any formal announcement or confirmation regarding the pregnancy speculation.

Suki Waterhouse rounded off her hiking attire with a pair of black On runners and a laid-back beige baseball cap.

Going au naturel, she let her highlighted locks flow freely from under the cap, showcasing her effortless beauty without makeup.

Robert Pattinson adopted a no-fuss approach to his outfit, donning a gray pullover hoodie, black striped Adidas shorts, and classic black On sneakers.

In an attempt to remain incognito, he shielded his identity with his hood drawn up over a baseball cap and a pair of black Oakley sunglasses.

After their scenic hike, the high-profile couple ventured to the magazine rack at the renowned LA bookstore, Daily Planet, known for its extensive selection of reading material.

The pair couldn't hide their amorous connection as Robert lovingly enveloped Suki while she flipped through the pages of one of the magazines.

Despite keeping their relationship low-key, Suki Waterhouse displayed her love for Robert as she featured a photo of him tenderly kissing her on the lockscreen of her iPhone.



