Rylan Clark witty banter on ITV's This Morning leaves co-star speechless

Rylan Clark surprised This Morning co-star Josie Gibson with a playful remark as they chatted with a guest about her recent royal visit.

The lively presenter, who returned to the front of the ITV daytime show for a week, left Josie momentarily speechless with his cheeky question.

Deirdre Roberts, the resident agony aunt, was also present in the studio to offer advice in the phone-in segment called 'Deirdre's Relationship Clinic.'

However, before diving into viewers' love-related questions, they wanted to hear about Deirdre's special moment at Windsor Castle where she received her MBE from Prince Charles for her outstanding contributions to charity and mental health. The Prince recognized her dedication and community achievements during an investiture ceremony.

Rylan was quick to offer his congratulations which was quickly echoed by Josie before Rylan gushed: "You deserve this so much!" Deirdre had brought in her medal for the pair to have a look at, with Rylan exclaiming it was "beautiful" with Josie adding: "Isn't it lovely?"

Rylan then continued to heap praise upon Deidre, 78, as he said: "Honestly Deirdre, it's a long time coming, in my opinion. I'm so glad you've been recognised like that." But it was his next remarks that took everyone by surprise - and it left those at home giggling.

He bluntly said: "I've gotta ask, though - did you rob anything?". Deirdre was left taken aback by his comment with her responding: "Did I what?!" As Josie burst out laughing, Deirdre tried to move on from the comment. "We are planning to go back," she said as a cheeky Rylan replied: "Well, that's why she's not telling us!"