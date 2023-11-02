Charlize Theron addresses scary night her mother shot her father: More inside

Charlize Theron has recently opened up about the chilling night her mother shot her drunken, armed father before her eyes in South Africa.

In a new interview with City & Country, the actress shared she was only 15 when this happened and explained how this moment changed her for lifetime.

While discussing about fight against violence against women in SA, Theron said, “I would say this: it’s an easy correlation to make.”

“But I think it’s much more complicated than just one night of trauma in your life,” remarked the 48-year-old.

Theron stated, “With or without that, gender-based violence is a real threat in South Africa and globally. It’s hard not to be aware of these things just because you’re a woman.”

It is pertinent to mention that her mother was not charged for 1991 shooting as it was legally determined as self-defense.

Theron noted, “It has left an impression on me from an early age that is always difficult to shake.”

“People were being asked to stay at home with their abusers. There was a femicide happening in South Africa, and nobody was really talking about it,” explained the actress.

Theron disclosed she used to think her family dynamic as a youngster as a “hopeless situation”.

“I think our family was an incredibly unhealthy one. And all of it, I think, scarred us in a way. Of course, I wish what happened that night would have never happened. It’s unfortunately what happens when you don’t get to the root of these issues,” she added.