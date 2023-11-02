Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky back together as a ‘couple’

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are back together after facing certain hiccup in their relationship.



A source spilled to US Weekly, “They’re in a much better place now and feel comfortable socialising as a couple.”

Gaga and Polansky were first seen together at a New Year’s Eve party in December 2019. However, the couple reportedly called it quits in March 2022.

Earlier in August, the singer and Polansky shut down rumours as they could be seen having dinner in California.

And now, two months later, the couple seemingly reconciled after going on date nights in Las Vegas and New York City.

In January 2021, another source told US, Gaga wanted to take it slow with Polansky due to her previous two breakups with two ex-fiancé Taylor Kinney and Christian Carino.

“[He] brings real stability to her life,” remarked an insider at the time.

Source also pointed out that Polansky was not interested in Gaga for “the fame” adding, “When they’re together, they are always touching, giggling and it’s obvious they really love each other.”

Meanwhile, Gaga talked about her future in May 2020 InStyle interview.

She stated, “I will say I am very excited to have kids. I look forward to being a mom. Isn’t it incredible what we can do?”

“We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive,” remarked the singer.